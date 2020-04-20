THE BATMAN Has Been Pushed Back To October 2021; THE FLASH & SHAZAM! 2 Also Shift Dates

Warner Bros. has now officially announced that Matt Reeves' The Batman has been pushed back from its original June 2021 release date to October. The Flash & Shazam! 2 have also been given new dates...

We knew this was coming after production on the film was forced to temporarily cease due to coronavirus concerns, and now it's been made official. Warner Bros. announced today that Matt Reeves' The Batman will now open on October 1, 2021, moving back from its original June 2021 release date.

In addition, The Flash is actually moving up one month to June 3, 2022 (from July 1, 2022), while Shazam 2 has been pushed from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

The studio has also pushed The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark to March 12, 2021 (from Sept. 25 of this year), while the untitled Elvis film will move back to Nov. 5, 2021 (form Oct. 1, 2021).

Again, this was expected, and we actually figured The Batman may wind up being pushed even further back. Just over three months isn't so bad, and the movie will now open closer to Halloween. Read into that what you may!

Reeves recently provided an update on when production may resume, but all he was able to do was reassure fans that cameras would start rolling again once it was safe to do so.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.