THE BATMAN Has Officially Resumed Production Following Recent COVID-19 Shutdown

Production on The Batman was recently forced to halt because a crew member (reportedly Robert Pattinson) tested positive for coronavirus, but WB has now confirmed that cameras are rolling again...

News broke a couple of weeks back that production on Matt Reeves' The Batman had been forced to halt yet again after only just resuming in The UK days earlier because one of the crew members (it later turned out to be Robert Pattinson himself) tested positive for coronavirus.

We had been led to believe that the delay could be fairly significant, but Warner Bros. has now confirmed that cameras are rolling again.

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” said a studio rep-issued statement (via THR). The studio did not mention whether Pattinson was back in the Bat-suit, but The Daily Mail reckons the actor has returned to the set after spotting him out and about in London with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

It's nice to see that Pattinson appears to have made a full recovery, but such a high profile star contracting COVID while filming has led to many questioning if work on Hollywood productions, in general, has resumed prematurely, and if all of these safety protocols we've been told have been implemented are enough to keep the virus at bay on set.

The Batman is (hopefully) set to be released next October, and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.