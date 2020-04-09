THE BATMAN Has Reportedly Already Resumed Production...Minus Leading Man Robert Pattinson

There may be some good news for The Batman today as it's being reported that work on the movie has resumed despite Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Check it out...

Mail Online is reporting that production has already resumed on The Batman. The site claims that the crew is now "working [around] the clock" after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, noting that there are fears that a two-week delay could cost around $6.5 million. Now, director Matt Reeves is reportedly trying to shoot as much as he can without his leading man.

Crew members who had no contact with the actor are being asked back to set, with some scenes using a body double with the aim to get as much done as possible before he returns.

Controversially, the site also alleges that, "[Pattinson] had arrived at the studio and told the on-set nurse he had an 'elevated temperature.' A subsequent electronic temperature test meant he was sent home and told to undergo a test for the virus. The result came back positive on Thursday causing an immediate shut down on production."

Variety appears to confirm this report, with an in-depth look at whether the safety measures in the UK are actually working. Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission and Film London, believes the rules are being adhered to. However, Warner Bros.' insurance policy is unlikely to cover COVID-19, which could explain this apparent rush to resume shooting.

Despite that, it's worth noting that The Batman benefits from the UK government's $647 million film and TV insurance fund announced in July for any delays suffered as a result of the virus.

How safe it is for the rest of the cast and crew to be shooting after this positive test is hard to say, but Pattinson is expected to make a full recovery and should be able to return in a couple of weeks.

We'll keep you updated.