THE BATMAN: It Sounds Like Colin Farrell Will Be Donning Some Prosthetics To Play The Penguin

Before COVID-19, stage actor Rob McClure was playing Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, and he mentions in passing that the company which created his prosthetics are also working on some for The Batman ...

Sometimes, the juiciest intel comes from the most unexpected places! During a recent Q&A, Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure (who was playing the character before COVID-19 closed down Broadway) mentioned the process of getting fitted for the prosthetics needed to help him play the nanny, and the company responsible for creating those also happened to work on The Batman.

As you can see in the video below, McClure mentions getting to see prosthetics which were being made for Colin Farrell in the DC Comics adaptation. Confirming that those were for The Penguin, it's now clear the Irish actor isn't going to look like his normal self in Matt Reeves' movie.

It's believed that we actually caught a glimpse of Farrell from afar looking more like Emperor Penguin than Oswald Cobblepot. Common sense says that he is portraying the latter character, though, and will potentially be rocking a larger nose than normal along with sharpened teeth.

The Batman is shrouded in secrecy, and with the movie's release date pushed back from June to October, it's likely going to be a while before we see anything more from this one (originally, you have to believe some sort of first look would have come our way during Comic-Con).

Check out the video mentioning Farrell's prosthetics below:

