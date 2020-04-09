THE BATMAN: It's Now Said That Production Has Indeed Been Paused After Robert Pattinson's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Earlier today, it was reported that The Batman has resumed production minus leading man Robert Pattinson, but we're now hearing that work on the movie has indeed been paused in the UK. Check it out...

Earlier today, we learned that work on The Batman is continuing despite Robert Pattinson reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. The news was understandably met with some criticism, especially as there were questions about exactly how safe that would be for other cast and crew members.

Well, despite sharing that initial story about work on the movie taking place minus its leading man, Variety now reveals that production is, in fact, still on pause.

Studio insiders have denied that shooting is taking place with Pattinson, but note that "Crew members are still doing construction work on sets and props at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK." Anyone who came into contact with the Bruce Wayne actor is quarantining, however, and it's said to be "unlikely" that anything is shot until that two-week quarantine period ends.

The trade explains that, "It is also unclear if Pattinson has symptoms of the disease or if he is asymptomatic. Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, did not confirm that the star had tested positive and would only say that a member of the production had coronavirus."

Despite cases being on the rise, it's still believed that shooting in the UK is safe. What's happened with The Batman certainly leads us to somewhat question that, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.