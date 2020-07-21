THE BATMAN: JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Sndyer Shares Excitement For Matt Reeves' Movie

Despite the fact that he was once responsible for setting the stage for Ben Affleck's version of The Batman , Zack Snyder is as excited as the rest of us to see what Matt Reeves has planned for the hero...

When Justice League was shooting, Ben Affleck shared some test footage of Deathstroke which confirmed that the villain would have a lead role in The Batman, a movie he was writing at the time with Geoff Johns. Zack Snyder's superhero ensemble was meant to set the stage for that with a post-credits scene it was believed would show Lex Luthor hiring Slade Wilson to take Bruce Wayne out.

Unfortunately, Affleck decided to walk away from the role of the Caped Crusader, but Matt Reeves is now taking charge of a reboot starring Robert Pattinson (set in its own standalone DC Universe).

Asked in the video below for his thoughts on the Dark Knight's big screen future, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared his excitement to see what Reeves brings to the table. "Look at what Matt's doing with Batman, and, by the way, I'm super excited about that. I think he's an amazing filmmaker and I think it's going to be great, and Robert's cool."

Warner Bros. clearly has big plans for this new Batman franchise as it was recently confirmed that an HBO Max prequel TV series is in the works which will revolve around Gotham City P.D. Reeves, meanwhile, is expected to develop a trilogy revolving around Pattinson's brooding vigilante, with The Riddler and The Penguin set to take on leading roles in this first instalment (The Joker is rumoured for the sequel).

Are you, like Snyder, also looking forward to The Batman?

