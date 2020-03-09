THE BATMAN May Have Halted Production AGAIN After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

After only resuming production earlier this week, it looks like Matt Reeves' The Batman may have been forced to shutter filming again after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus...

The Batman resumed shooting earlier this week in the UK after being forced to postpone filming (along with every other major production) back in March because of COVID-19, and it looks like the bastard pandemic may have once again thrown a spanner in the works.

According to The Daily Mail (yes, this is very much a rumor for now!), the cast and crew have now been sent back home after a member of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have been sent a memo telling us that a member of the crew has had a positive Covid-19 test," the Mail's insider reports. "Everyone was talking on the set about it. We do not know who has tested positive, but it has caused chaos to the schedule."

If this is true and production was halted yet again, it could wind up costing Warner Bros. a lot of money and may even delay the release of the movie. That's obviously worst case scenario, but we were informed that Reeves still had at least three months of filming to complete back when the first trailer hit during DC FanDome.

We're hoping this isn't on the level, but as much of a rag as the Mail can be a lot of the time, they do tend to get hold of these type of stories before the trades. Keep an eye out for updates.

The Batman is (hopefully) set to be released next October, and stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more. If you missed the trailer or simply fancy another watch, you can check it out below.