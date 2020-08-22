THE BATMAN: New Look At Robert Pattinson As The Dark Knight Leaks Online Ahead Of DC FanDome Panel

Well, it looks like we are indeed getting a teaser for The Batman tonight at DC FanDome, as screenshots have leaked online, offering a first proper look at Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight of Gotham.

While DC FanDome has been plenty entertaining thus far, it's also been a hotbed for leaks, and the latest is arguably the biggest of the day as we catch a new look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in what appear to be screenshots from an upcoming teaser for The Batman.

We already saw Pattinson suited-up as The Dark Knight in that initial reveal, of course, but this is our first glimpse of the actor sans cowl as the iconic DC hero's alter ego.

With filming currently paused, it's not entirely clear whether we'll get an official trailer or a behind-the-scenes featurette, but regardless, this should be very exciting and more than enough to tide you over until 8:30 PM EST tonight!

First look at Robert Pattinson as Batman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/7bCvdz3orO — Артем (@twenklyy) August 22, 2020

In addition to Pattinson, Reeves has formed quite an all-star supporting cast consisting of Golden Globe-winner Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Golden Globe-nominee Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (The Gentleman) as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, newcomer Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, 2x Golden Globe-nominee John Turturro (The Night Of) as Carmine Falcone and Golden Globe-nominee Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) as Gil Colson.

Gil Perez-Abraham (Orange is the New Black), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) and Max Carver (Teen Wolf) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Plot details are being kept locked away at Arkham Asylum for now, but the film is rumored to be a loose adaptation of the popular DC Comics Batman stories The Long Halloween and Year One.

Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin (Little Fish). Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser will be behind the camera.

The Batman hits theaters October 1, 2021.