THE BATMAN Official Logo Revealed Along With Some Awesome Jim Lee Artwork

Ahead of this Saturday's hotly awaited DC FanDome panel, director Matt Reeves has shared a first look at the red hot official logo for The Batman along with some awesome artwork from artist Jim Lee!

As we count down the minutes until Saturday night for a possible first look at some footage from The Batman, director Matt Reeves has gotten the DC FanDome festivities started a bit early with an official logo reveal, and it's pretty damn awesome.

Along with the logo, he's also shared some exclusive artwork by acclaimed artist and current DC Comics Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, offering a fresh look at what Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse; The King) will look like fully suited up as the Dark Knight of Gotham.

The Batman panel at DC FanDome will begin at 8:30 PM EST and will last approximately 30 minutes, with Reeves expected to unveil a number of surprises from his upcoming DC blockbuster.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020





With Pattinson as the headliner, Reeves has formed quite an all-star supporting cast consisting of Golden Globe-winner Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Golden Globe-nominee Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell (The Gentleman) as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, newcomer Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, 2x Golden Globe-nominee John Turturro (The Night Of) as Carmine Falcone and Golden Globe-nominee Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) as Gil Colson.

Gil Perez-Abraham (Orange is the New Black), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) and Max Carver (Teen Wolf) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Plot details are being kept locked away at Arkham Asylum for now, but the film is rumored to be a loose adaptation of the popular DC Comics Batman stories The Long Halloween and Year One.

Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin (Little Fish). Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser will be behind the camera.

The Batman hits theaters October 1, 2021.