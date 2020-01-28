THE BATMAN Official Production Details & Cast List Confirms Peter Sarsgaard And Jayme Lawson's Roles
The Batman director Matt Reeves took to social media last night to confirm that the highly-anticipated reboot was now filming in London, and Warner Bros. has now followed that up with some official production details.
There's not much in the way of a plot synopsis, unfortunately, but the cast list does reveal some previously unconfirmed roles. It seems Peter Sarsgaard is playing a Gotham City District Attorney, but it's not Harvey Dent as many fans speculated. He'll actually be playing a new character to DC canon named Gil Colson. Likewise, Jayme Lawson will portray "mayoral candidate Bella Reál."
Now that cameras are rolling we may see some more revealing set photos soon, or possibly even an official look at Robert Pattinson in the Bat-suit. In the meantime, check out the full press release below and keep an eye on CBM for updates.
FILMING IS UNDERWAY ON WARNER BROS. PICTURES’ “THE BATMAN,” DIRECTED BY MATT REEVES AND STARRING ROBERT PATTINSON
Pattinson plays the dual role of Batman and Bruce Wayne amidst a star-studded ensemble
Dublin, – January 28, 2020 – Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman.” Director Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” films) is at the helm, with Robert Pattinson (upcoming “Tenet,” “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time”) starring as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Black Mass”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) as Oswald Cobblepot.
Reeves and Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films) are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (“Lion,” upcoming “Dune”); his “Planet of the Apes” production designer, James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the “Planet of the Apes” films) and Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book”); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (“1917,” “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the “Star Wars” franchise) and David Crossman (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); hair designer Zoe Tahir (upcoming “No Time to Die,” “Spectre”); and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne (“1917”).
Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Based on characters from DC, “The Batman” is set to open in theaters June 25, 2021 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
