THE BATMAN: Possible Suit Details Could Indicate An Interesting New Look for the Dark Knight

Happy new year! A new rumor has come out that contradicts previous reports that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will don a blue and grey costume in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Find out more after the jump...

A while ago, it was reported that the suit Robert Pattinson would be wearing in 2021's The Batman would be similar to the iconic Jim Lee blue and grey get-up. Now, former Variety writer Kris Tapley put out a since-deleted tweet which claims that the suit that we'll be seeing will be very different to what we were anticipating.



The costume is now said to be taking insipiration from comic book artist Lee Bermejo's design for the Dark Knight; a look that many comic book fans would be eager to see.



The original design consisted of a cargo look - a very heavy-duty and more rugged style for a tactical kind of Caped Crusader. This design, while not as widely recognized as that of Frank Miller and Jim Lee, has been a favorite of many fans for years.



It's important to note that grains of salt should be applied here, as this info could turn out to be false. We're hopefully not that far away from a first official look at the movie's suit, so we can find out for ourselves.



Sound off your thoughts below!



