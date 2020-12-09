THE BATMAN Promo Art Reveals A New Look At Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader And The Movie's Logo

Some new promo art for The Batman has found its way online, offering a cool new look at Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight ahead of the movie's release next year. Check it out after the jump!

Earlier this month, The Batman resumed shooting in the United Kingdom...only to have to stop a couple of days later. That's because Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, and while it initially sounded like Warner Bros. was going to continue without him, those plans were seemingly scrapped when word of that leaked online.

Regardless, the cameras should start rolling again in the next week or so, and that hopefully means Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation will be released as planned next October.

In the meantime, more promo art from The Batman has found its way online, this time offering another glimpse at Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. The colour red is clearly going to factor into this movie in a big way, but that will be a first for the character, and should look amazing on screen.

With this artwork comes another look at the logo that adorns the Caped Crusader's chest, and over the next year or so, we can expect to see more and more of this on merchandise and other material tied to The Batman. Well, providing it doesn't end up slipping into 2022 thanks to COVID-19!

Check out the artwork below:

