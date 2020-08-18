THE BATMAN Resumes Filming In 2 Weeks According To One Of The Film's Cast Members

Shooting on The Batman has been on hold since March, but one of the film's cast members has claimed that they will return to work less than two weeks from now to finish Matt Reeves's DC Comics adaptation!

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced more productions than we can count to halt work in recent months, but with several major blockbusters now resuming shooting, it seems The Batman will be next. Jurassic World: Dominion has started back up in the United Kingdom, and if a Tweet shared by actor Alex Ferns is any indication, the DC Comics film is going to be next.

Ferns played Glukhov in HBO's Chernobyl, but has signed up to star as Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman, Jim Gordon's boss and a newly created character for the film.

Though he doesn't specify that it's The Batman he will be working on, Ferns has no other upcoming projects listed on his IMDB page, so the actor is likely returning to the DC Universe. A closer look at the film is expected to be released on Saturday during DC FanDome, with rumors indicating that a teaser trailer or clip from Matt Reeves's take on this hero will finally be shown to the world.

The Batman was moved from next June to October thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Warner Bros. will need to finish work on it soon even to meet that new release date.

