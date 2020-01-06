THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson Recalls Being Cast As The Dark Knight On The First Day Of Shooting TENET

Robert Pattinson has reflected on being cast as the new Caped Crusader, revealing that he learned he would be taking on the title role in The Batman on his first day working on Christopher Nolan's Tenet ...

How's this for a crazy coincidence? During a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Robert Pattinson was asked when he found out he would be playing Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and it turns out he got the news on the first day he was shooting Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

As you'll no doubt recall, Nolan helmed the critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy, so it's fair to say that he was in good company when the news he would play Batman was broken to him.

"The morning of the first day," reflected Pattinson. "It was kind of insane. It was a very, very intense weekend. That was a crazy way to start Chris’ film. [laughs] I think I was doing the screen test, as well, on the Saturday before I started."

While he then had plenty of opportunity to prepare for The Batman, his time spent actually playing the character was brief due to production being shutdown after just a matter of weeks thanks to COVID-19.

"We’d really gotten into a really good rhythm as well, so it’s kind of strange to be pausing. But, again, it’s a hard movie. I mean, obviously it’s Batman, so it’s kind of nice. I basically went straight from Chris [Nolan’s] movie into that. And, yeah, I was feeling a little bit loopy anyway."

"So having some time off is not the worst thing in the world," the British actor continued. "But hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later that everything is hopefully in a better place."

Due to those delays, The Batman is now coming our way next October.