THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson's Russian Voice Actor Points To A Teaser Trailer Possibly Being On The Way

We know that The Batman will have a presence at the upcoming DC FanDome event, and Robert Pattinson's Russian counterpart (who dubs his lines in the language) may have spoiled a surprise trailer reveal...

The @DCverso1 Twitter account has spotted a very interesting image which was shared by Alexander Gavrilin in a now-deleted Instagram "Story." Who is he and why should you care? Well, he's the Russian voice actor who dubs Robert Pattinson's lines in the country, and the wording on the paper he photographed translates to "Teaser For The Batman" and "Jim Gordon."

This seems to suggest that Gavrilin has been recording lines (along with his fellow voice actors) for an upcoming teaser trailer for The Batman.

Had this year's San Diego Comic-Con taken place as planned, chances are high a teaser for Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie would have been released during the event. After all, it was originally set to hit theaters in June 2021, so the July event was going to mark less than a year until its debut. So, when and where will this potential trailer be released?

DC FanDome seems most likely, as we know The Batman will have a presence at the online event.

As always, we'll be sure to keep you guys updated.

