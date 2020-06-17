THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson's Training Regime For The DC Comics Movie Has Been Revealed

In a recent "Healthy For Men" magazine feature, Robert Pattinson detailed his training regime for The Batman , and it sounds like he's gone to great length to play the Caped Crusader in the DCEU...

Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman and, as you might expect, he's had to put a lot of work into transforming himself into the iconic DC Comics character.

As you can see in the excerpt from "Healthy For Men" magazine (via The Direct), he's been running every day, adhering to a strict diet, and doing the sort of work which doesn't necessarily increase bulk - he probably won't end up looking like Captain America - but should make his strong and lean.

Here are the details of the workout transcribed from the publication:

GYM - Getting abs, fast, has involved a regular five-minute cardio workout, then a circuit of bicycle crunches, dumbbell side bends, double crunches, and a superman - with three sets of 25 reps per move. RUNNING - Pattinson will run 5-10km, three of four times per week OUTDOORS - As well as hitting the gym, Pattinson has been doing military-style sandbag routines on the beach. He's also boxing and has always been an advocate of long walks as a way of loosening up and freeing the mind. DIET - The actor has cut down on alcohol and has stripped back on processed meat and fried foods as a way of accelerating his physical transformation.

What are your thoughts on the English actor's training regime to play the DCEU's Caped Crusader?

