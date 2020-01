THE BATMAN Set Photos Have Seemingly Confirmed When The DC Comics Movie Takes Place

While early reports pointed to The Batman being set in the 1990s, those recent set photos from London may tell a different story altogether.As you may recall, the rumors that the movie would take place in the past first surfaced shortly after Robert Pattinson was cast as the Caped Crusader, and would have meant that the movie could be viewed as a prequel of sorts to Ben Affleck's appearances as Batman. After all, setting it in that time period would means that it stands away from the rest of the DC Extended Universe and simultaneously explores Bruce Wayne's early days as the Dark Knight in Gotham City.However, CBR points out that the "Gotham Action News 4" vans that have been spotted also advertise a "HD Live" broadcast which points to The Batman being set in the mid to late 2000s at the earliest. It's also possible that it could take place in the present day, but if it is set in 2005, for example, that leaves Pattinson plenty of time to grow into Ben Affleck (uh, we guess).The cars don't look like they hail from the 90s, either, and actually appear to be modern. Now, nothing has been confirmed, but it does appear that fans hoping for a movie inspired by that era of storytelling will be disappointed (still, there's nothing to say those storylines won't inform what ends up on screen in some fashion).What era would you guys like The Batman to be set in?