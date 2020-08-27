THE BATMAN Set Photos Show A Couple Of Stunt Batmobiles As Production Gets Closer To Resuming

We've heard rumblings that shooting on The Batman will resume next month, and that's seemingly been confirmed via a series of set photos showing a couple of Batmobiles ready to race into action...

We've heard that The Batman is set to resume shooting next month, and the crew is clearly getting back to work on Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation. Mail Online has shared some photos from Cardington Airfield in England and, as you can see, there are a couple of Batmobiles ready to race into action.

The site reports that the vehicles were unloaded onto the airfield, with drivers behind the wheel ready to take them for a test run. The first teaser trailer for the movie - released during DC FanDome - showed the Caped Crusader pursuing "Oz"/The Penguin in the suped up vehicle, so we can probably expect it to get a fair bit of screentime next October.

With only 25 - 30% of shooting done, it's going to be a while before we get another look at The Batman, but it's pretty amazing that there was enough footage to show off this past Saturday.

Shooting was halted back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cast and crew have been forced to take time off ever since. Now, they're ready to get back to work, and Warner Bros. no doubt wants to keep the project on track so it can meet its planned October 2021 debut.

Check out the set photos below:

