THE BATMAN Star Andy Serkis Teases A Darker Take On The Caped Crusader In Matt Reeves' Movie

Andy Serkis is currently working remotely on Venom: Let There Be Carnage , but he's now weighed in on the tone of The Batman and what he hopes to bring to the table as the new Alfred Pennyworth...

LADBible recently caught up with The Batman star to discuss his role as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie (which was recently pushed from June 2021 to October that same year). While he was tight-lipped when it came to sharing any specifics, he was asked if we can expect a "darker, broodier" Batman and confirmed that will more than likely be the case.

"I would say that's not far from the truth," he started. "It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written."

The British actor - who is currently busy editing Venom: Let There Be Carnage - would go on to explain that he's not looking to mimic past Alfred performances and is instead focusing on creating his own version of Batman's closest ally. "He [Caine] was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really."

"You find it for yourself," Serkis continued. "It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about he character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram."

As for how much work he had done before production on The Batman was halted, the actor added: "I was literally half way through shooting my part in it when we got shut down. So it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it [lockdown]. But it is, it's going to be a beautiful film."

It's going to be a lot of fun seeing what Serkis brings to the table as Alfred, and it's easy to imagine his take being vastly different to any of the versions we've seen on screen up until this point.

