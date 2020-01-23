THE BATMAN Star Colin Farrell Describes Matt Reeves' Script As "Beautiful, Dark, Moving"

Colin Farrell is not quite ready to divulge any information about his character in Batman, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the Irish actor did share his thoughts on Matt Reeves' "moving" script.

Colin Farrell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to discuss his supporting turn in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, and was inevitably asked about his upcoming role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman.



The Irish actor - who does seem to have gained a bit of weight to bring life to the classic Batman villian - was hesitant to discuss his character in any detail, but he did offer his thoughts on the reboot's script.



“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell said. “It’s all very hush hush,” he added, “but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”



Farrell went on to praise his castmates, singling out Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) as actors he's looking forward to working with.



Despite speculation that Farrell donned grey hair and a suit to shoot scenes for the film in London last week, the Dumbo star maintains that had nothing to do with The Penguin, and that he doesn't actually begin filming for another three weeks.



The Batman is set to hit theaters next June, and also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. Peter Sarsgaard is the most recent addition to the cast, but his role remains under wraps.

