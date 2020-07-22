THE BATMAN Star Colin Farrell Praises Matt Reeves' "Incredibly Original" Vision For The DC Comics Movie

In a new interview, The Batman star Colin Farrell has praised Matt Reeves' take on Gotham City in the upcoming DC Comics movie, while also revealing that it feels like something he's never seen before...

Very little is known about what sort of role Colin Farrell will have as The Penguin in The Batman, though blurry set photos have pointed to him playing an "Emperor Penguin" version of Oswald Cobblepot in Matt Reeves' movie.

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Metro), the Irish actor shared his thoughts on the filmmaker's "incredibly original" screenplay.

"The whole prospect is really exciting. I’m ecstatic to be part of that universe," Farrell started. "There are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent...all of those things."

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before."

"Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new," he continued. "It’s really exciting to be a part of it." Farrell also confirmed that he's seen Danny DeVito's version of The Penguin in 1992's classic Batman Returns and calls it "Incredible."

It's definitely going to be interesting to see what the actor brings to the table with his take on this iconic villain. It's previously been rumoured that he'll have a smaller role here, setting up a more substantial part in a sequel.

Are you excited for this latest interpretation of The Penguin?