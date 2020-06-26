THE BATMAN Star Peter Sarsgaard Says He Has A "Very Intense" Role In The DC Comics Adaptation

Despite claims that Peter Sarsgaard is playing District Attorney Gil Colson in The Batman , the actor has shared some new comments which indicate that there could be more to his character than we thought...

We know that The Batman will feature characters like Jim Gordon, Catwoman, The Riddler, The Penguin and, well, Batman, but there remains a lot of speculation surrounding Peter Sarsgaard's D.A. Gil Colson. He's not a character from the comic books, and it seems like a strange decision to cast the actor in what sounds like a relatively unimportant role!

Of course, many fans are convinced that the actor is actually Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and some new comments from Sarsgaard are only likely to add further fuel to the speculation.

"My part is very intense," he revealed during a recent interview with Observer when asked about The Batman. "On a big show like that my main concern was that I would have to do it 150 times—this intense scene and then that intense scene. My character is at nine out of ten for a lot of it. That was going through my head a lot, like ‘How do I maintain this?'"

Why would Gotham City's District Attorney need to be that intense? One compelling theory is that Colson is a new take on Batman: The Animated Series character Gil Mason. He was a hot-shot D.A. who was a patsy for Two-Face's takeover of the city's legal system, and someone who clashed with Commissioner Gordon on a number of occasions before beings stopped by Batgirl.

Time will tell, but these comments from Sarsgaard are undeniably intriguing, don't you think?