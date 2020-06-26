THE BATMAN Star Peter Sarsgaard Says He Has A "Very Intense" Role In The DC Comics Adaptation

We know that The Batman will feature characters like Jim Gordon, Catwoman, The Riddler, The Penguin and, well, Batman, but there remains a lot of speculation surrounding Peter Sarsgaard's D.A. Gil Colson. He's not a character from the comic books, and it seems like a strange decision to cast the actor in what sounds like a relatively unimportant role!
Of course, many fans are convinced that the actor is actually Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and some new comments from Sarsgaard are only likely to add further fuel to the speculation.
"My part is very intense," he revealed during a recent interview with Observer when asked about The Batman. "On a big show like that my main concern was that I would have to do it 150 times—this intense scene and then that intense scene. My character is at nine out of ten for a lot of it. That was going through my head a lot, like ‘How do I maintain this?'"
Why would Gotham City's District Attorney need to be that intense? One compelling theory is that Colson is a new take on Batman: The Animated Series character Gil Mason. He was a hot-shot D.A. who was a patsy for Two-Face's takeover of the city's legal system, and someone who clashed with Commissioner Gordon on a number of occasions before beings stopped by Batgirl.
Time will tell, but these comments from Sarsgaard are undeniably intriguing, don't you think?