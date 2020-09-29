THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Admits He Enjoys The Feeling Of Knowing He Could "Mess Up" The Role

After a positive COVID-19 test saw production halted for two weeks, The Batman is shooting again, and Robert Pattinson has now opened up about why he enjoys the pressures that come with playing the hero!

The first trailer for The Batman was shared during August's DC FanDome panel and received widespread acclaim from fans and critics in the hours and days that followed. Matt Reeves' vision for the Dark Knight doesn't look like anything we've seen on screen before, and Robert Pattinson clearly intends on doing something vastly different with Bruce Wayne.

The actor's odd, OTT performance in Netflix's The Devil All The Time has concerned some fans, but Pattinson is enjoying the pressure that comes with playing Batman and knowing he could "mess it up."

"There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on," he told Total Film Magazine (via Digital Spy), comparing The Batman to Twilight. "I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage."

Pattinson clearly doesn't anticipate screwing up Batman, but it seems he does take pleasure in knowing it could happen. Having been part of Twilight only to successfully reinvent himself, it seems he's not too worried about the ramifications of dropping the ball with The Batman as he can just hit the reset button again.

Unfortunately, we'll be waiting until next October to find out how Pattinson fares as the Caped Crusader.

Click HERE for more The Batman news from CBM!