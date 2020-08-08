THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Couldn't Even Tell TENET Director Christopher Nolan About His Audition

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has revealed that he couldn't even tell Tenet and The Dark Knight Trilogy helmer Christopher Nolan about the fact he was auditioning to play DC's Caped Crusader...

Like any superhero project, The Batman is an extremely secretive movie, and that was particularly true when Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves were looking for the new Bruce Wayne. While a few names did leak online, chances are we may never know the full list of actors who tried out for the role.

Robert Pattinson ultimately won that particular race, and he's no stranger to having to keep quiet about a role, especially after starring in Christopher Nolan's mysterious new sci-fi movie Tenet.

Talking to Irish Times, he acknowledges that Nolan is "secretive about everything to do with his movies," but revealed that he was unable to even tell the filmmaker responsible for The Dark Knight Trilogy that he was trying out for the Caped Crusader. "I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff," the actor explained. "So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test."

"I said I had a family emergency," Pattinson recalled about leaving the set of Tenet. "And as soon as I said ‘it's a family emergency' he said: ‘You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?'"

It makes sense that Nolan would see through that story after working on three movies revolving around Batman, and Pattinson has previously revealed that the character isn't one they spent much time talking about. Right now, Tenet is set to be released later this month overseas, and in early September in some U.S. cities, so there won't be long until we get to this collaboration.