THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Credits Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans For Why He's Playing A Superhero

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson, someone who has spent the past few years reinventing himself as a serious actor following turns as a young man in the Twilight movies and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Next, he'll be suiting up as the DC Extended Universe's new Caped Crusader, and that's got comic book fans very excited indeed.

During a recent interview with "Healthy for Men" magazine (via The Direct), Pattinson talked about what led to his decision to play the Dark Knight, and it all boils down to the challenges the role presents.

"In every project I've ever taken on, I've come into it wanting to learn and achieve new things," he explained. "That's usually in the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality to me; but taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting."

Interestingly, Pattinson would go on to name a number of big Marvel actors (and Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) as the inspiration for why he's decided to take a crack at playing a superhero.

"Any actor will go through periods where they'll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script, or the expectations that go with it...You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre -- Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans -- and wonder if you're putting yourself in the wrong place."

"And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about."

Are you excited to see him in The Batman?