THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Jokingly Apologises For Saying The Caped Crusader Isn't A Superhero

"I wasn’t educated about the subject," he joked during an interview with "People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. Okay, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry! The next headline: ‘Pattinson retracts: Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He takes it back.'"



The point Pattinson was trying to make last year was that Batman is a little more complex than your typical superhero but some fans were seemingly concerned that he meant this version of the character wouldn't be portrayed in a heroic light. The actor, however, was far more worried about possibly losing out on the role of the Caped Crusader after being asked about reports he'd been cast.



"I hadn't even done the audition," Pattinson explained. "It's just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I'm going to lose this role? It's the most annoying circumstances to lose something. Everyone was like: 'Is that true, is that true?' And it wasn't true at the time, I hadn't got the job. It was pretty terrifying."

It's definitely going to be interesting seeing what the actor brings to the role, especially as the signs are pointing to us getting another movie which delves into Batman's early years as a hero in Gotham.



What do you guys think?



Robert Pattinson is now hard at work shooting The Batman but it seems he's already learning not to get on the wrong side of comic book fans!