THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Knows He'll Face Fan Backlash But He's Ready For It

The Dark Knight is a measuring stick, Robert Pattinson is going to need pretty thick skin to survive a Batman trilogy. Even Christian Bale, who starred as Bruce Wayne in WB's most well-received Batman film series to date had to endure his fair share of fan criticism. It seems that the number of questions Pattinson is encountering on his press tour for The Lighthouse (which will hit UK theaters in January) is causing him to experience a little Twilight PTSD.



“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!," lamented Pattinson in a new interview with The Guardian. However, he quickly added that no matter how harsh online fans get, they'll always be second to his #1 critic, "...there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”



It seems Pattinson is keeping a wry sense of humor about the situation as he jokingly disclosed his current backup plan if the whole Batman thing doesn't pan out. "Porn,” he revealed while giggling. "But art house porn.”



Lex Luthor

This is likely the most obvious choice, as Lex is arguably DC's most iconic villain after the Joker. And lets face it, the best iteration of the character was the version of Luthor voiced by Clancy Brown in the DCAU (sorry Smallville fans). A film that artfully showcased the stark differences between the face Lex shows to the public and his real persona behind closed doors could easily find success if it receives the same Joker formula of low-budget, A-list headliner and 'hard-R' rating.

Riddler

Perhaps Phillips is going to flesh out his DC Black division with origin stories for Batman's entire rogues gallery? We already have two different Jokers appearing across DC film adaptations, so the fact that Paul Dano is set to play Edward Nigma in Matt Reeves' The Batman shouldn't be a problem. The real choice will be what iteration of the character to adapt - the version that concocts Saw-esque deathtraps or the petty criminal who uses riddles as a means of distraction?

Darkseid

Here's where we're going to start getting weird. Could a low-budget Darkseid origin film work? It would require the studio go the Guillermo del Toro/Hellboy route instead of a CGI fest. Del Toro was able to make The Golden Army in 2008 for a paltry $85 million. Even when adjusting for inflation, the return on a film that recounts how Prince Uxas turned into the red-eyed ruler of Apokolips due to the Shakespearean tragedy involving his father (Yuga Khan), mother (Heggra), brother (Drax) and wife (Suli) should rival the Joker's profitability.

Lady Shiva

Applying the Joker formula doesn't have to be restricted to psychological thrillers. What if that similar approach was applied to a martial arts movie? An origin story for Lady Shiva, the most deadly martial artists in all of DC, done in the same style as The Raid (which was made for a paltry $1.1 million dollars) or Chocolate should see favorable box office returns for the studio.

Bruno "Ugly" Mannheim

A lesser known Superman villain, a Mannheim origin story would give WB the opportunity to make a gritty, crime mob movie thinly disguised as a comic book adaptation. Plus, the Superman connection would potentially allow a connection to a Lex Luthor origin story if WB wants to make DC Black a connected universe.

Vandal Savage

If WB wants to stick to the formula of psychological thriller, a Vandal Savage origin story would certainly fit the mold. In a way, he's DC's evil version of Wolverine - just without the claws. Seeing one of his century-long evil schemes unfold on the big screen would be a unique experience in superhero cinema.

Maxwell Lord

Picture a film based on a slick-talking billionaire lobbyist who can inexplicably close any deal. When he discovers that he has the power of low-level telepathic persuasion, he has inner turmoil over whether to exploit his ability for personal gain or for the benefit of others. With Lord working with the Justice League, it wouldn't be terribly difficult to craft a scenario where that line blurs. Pedro Pascal is set to play a version of the character in Patty Jenkins' WW84.

Abra Kadabra

An origin story for a narcissistic, creepy magician that uses futuristic technology to trick others into believing he can actually use magic could be quite interesting if given a sinister tone. That said, the origin story for Abra Kadabra equally lends itself to being adapted as a R-rated comedy. Casting would likely be the most important factor in determining which route to take.

Papa Midnite

Continuing the magical theme, an R-rated Papa Midnite origin film would definitely lean more on the side of horror than anything we've seen before from comic book movies. While the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel was also described as a horror film, its PG-13 rating will likely keep it from reaching the same level of scariness that a R-rating allows. Michael James Shaw played a version of the character on NBC' short-lived Constantine adaptation.