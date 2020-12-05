THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson On How His Version Of The Caped Crusader Could Differ To Past Versions

In a new interview, The Batman star Robert Pattinson has shared his thoughts on the pressures that come with playing The Dark Knight, and how he intends to follow those who have come before him...

Warner Bros. recently made the decision to push The Batman back from next June to October, so we could be waiting a little longer than expected for our first look at the DC Comics adaptation. In the meantime, GQ caught up with star Robert Pattinson to discuss his role as the Dark Knight, and he started by confessing that his tough training regime has fallen by the wayside.

"I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem," he said, explaining that he's no longer training - and breaking social distancing measures - during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, when he was asked about following in the footsteps of actors like Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Michael Keaton, Pattinson went into a little more detail.

"What are the reasons not to do it? I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character."

"It’s fun when more and more ground has been covered," the British actor continued. "Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it?"

As for expectations surrounding The Batman, Pattinson acknowledged that it's hard to ignore. "There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energises you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know...It makes you a little kind of spicy."

It's not clear when work on The Batman will be able to resume in the UK, but the country is starting to slowly re-open, so it could be sooner than expected. What do you make of Pattinson's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!