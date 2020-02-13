THE BATMAN Star Zoe Kravitz On "Going Internal" To Play Catwoman & Training With Robert Pattinson

The Batman officially commenced production
a couple of weeks ago, and while there have been (unconfirmed) reports of both Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell being spotted filming scenes as Bruce Wayne and The Penguin, there's been no sign of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle
.
It sounds like the Big Little Lies
actress is preparing to step in front of the camera as Catwoman fairly soon, though, because she revealed during an interview with Variety
that she's been "training and rehearsing" will Pattinson for the past few weeks.
"I think [Robert] is perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure,"
she added. "I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his."
Kravitz didn't share any new details about her take on The Dark Knight's feline foe, but she did touch on how excited she was when she first accepted the role, and how that elation turned to slight trepidation once she realized how "dedicated and opinionated" the fans were.
"If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."
The Batman
is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and will also star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.
How do you think Kravitz will fare as Catwoman? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out some shots from the actress' recent Lofficiel
photoshoot below.
Simply click on the next button below!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]