THE BATMAN Star Zoe Kravitz Praises Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight And Recalls Support From Michelle Pfeiffer

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz has shared high praise for Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader, while reflecting on a conversation with former Catwoman, Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer...

Had production on The Batman not been halted, we probably would have had a first look at Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman by now. The hope is that work will resume on the DC Comics adaptation soon, and during a recent interview with Variety, the actress talked in detail about why her co-star, Robert Pattinson, is the perfect choice to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' movie.

"[Robert] started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on...and that is very much Batman in a way," she said.

"We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on... He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line. But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does...I think he’s perfect, perfect casting."

So, The Batman has a great Dark Knight, but what about Catwoman? Time will tell on that front, but Kravitz is a real talent, and she already has the support of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer.

"I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley. She’d always been so nice," Kravitz recalled. "I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing."

"Both Halle and Anne [Hathaway] were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls."

Like Pattinson, common sense says that Kravitz has probably been locked in to a multi-picture deal which will see Selina Kyle remain a constant throughout Reeves' trilogy. It's been a while since we've seen the character on the big screen too, so the actress can really put her make on the anti-hero.

