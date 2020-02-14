 THE BATMAN Star Zoe Kravitz Reveals That She Has Tried On Her "Really Cool" Catwoman Costume
While taking the Hot Ones challenge, actress Zoe Kravitz reveals that she has tried on the costume she'll don as Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and she seems to be very happy with it indeed...

Mark Cassidy | 2/14/2020
Last week, Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie took the Hot Ones challenge, and now it's Zoe Kravitz's turn.

In the latest episode of the popular First We Feat YouTube show, The Batman actress fares a lot better than she expected while working her way through increasingly spicy chicken wings. Towards the end, host Sean Evans asks which is the more intense fanbase between Harry Potter and X-Men, and Kravitz responds that it's actually Batman.

She then reveals that she has tried on the Catwoman costume, and that it's "really cool."

Not a major revelation, but with The Batman now shooting and Matt Reeves debuting Robert Pattinson's Batsuit via some test footage last night, it may not be long before we get to see Zoe suited-up for ourselves.



The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and will also star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.

How do you think Kravitz will fare as Catwoman? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out some shots from the actress' recent Lofficiel photoshoot below.

