THE BATMAN Star Zoe Kravitz Reveals That She Has Tried On Her "Really Cool" Catwoman Costume

Last week, Birds of Prey
star Margot Robbie took the Hot Ones challenge
, and now it's Zoe Kravitz's turn.
In the latest episode of the popular First We Feat YouTube show, The Batman
actress fares a lot better than she expected while working her way through increasingly spicy chicken wings. Towards the end, host Sean Evans asks which is the more intense fanbase between Harry Potter
and X-Men
, and Kravitz responds that it's actually Batman.
She then reveals that she has tried on the Catwoman costume, and that it's "really cool."
Not a major revelation, but with The Batman
now shooting and Matt Reeves debuting Robert Pattinson's Batsuit via some test footage last night, it may not be long before we get to see Zoe suited-up for ourselves.
The Batman
is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and will also star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and more.
How do you think Kravitz will fare as Catwoman? Drop us a comment in the usual place, and check out some shots from the actress' recent Lofficiel
photoshoot below.
