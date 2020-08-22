THE BATMAN Teaser Trailer Has Leaked Online And It's Brutal, Grounded, And Utterly Awesome

The Batman teaser trailer has arrived unexpectedly early, and it's clear from the off that Matt Reeves's vision for the DC Comics Dark Knight is legitimately unlike anything we've seen on screen before!

The DC FanDome panel for The Batman is less than an hour away, but a mistake on Warner Bros.' part has seen the teaser trailer leak online unexpectedly (it's been a day of leaks in some ways).

Similar to how the Justice League: The Snyder Cut trailer arrived hours before scheduled, a technical snafu means you can watch this first look at Matt Reeves's film below. As you'll soon learn, his take on the Caped Crusader is vastly different to anything we've seen on the silver screen before now.

Violent, grounded, and undeniably dark, it isn't the comic accurate film some fans may have hoped for, but The Batman promises an entirely new take on the character if this footage is any indication.

The Riddler also appears to have been totally reinvented, while Catwoman isn't wearing a traditional costume; instead, it seems the gear she dons to rob the rich just looks a little like a feline. Actress Zoe Kravitz has talked about wearing a suit, however, so this may just be a prototype version.

Some fans won't be pleased with the liberties Reeves seems to be taking with the comic books, but it is still early days, and it's hard not to be psyched after watching this stellar first footage.

