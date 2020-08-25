THE BATMAN Trailer May Tease The Court Of Owls; Makeup Designer Confirms That IS Colin Farrell

An Easter Egg spotted by fans in The Batman trailer seemingly points to The Court of Owls being part of this world, while the movie's makeup designer confirms that is indeed Colin Farrell in the teaser.

The first trailer for The Batman put the spotlight on a sinister new version of The Riddler, but will he be the movie's only villain? We know that Catwoman and The Penguin will show up, of course, but what if there's an even bigger threat in the DC Universe Matt Reeves is creating with this franchise?

A closer look at the card The Riddler sends to the Dark Knight reveals that there's an owl with golden eyes on the front asking, "Who?" While that could be coincidence, many fans are convinced this is a reference to the Court of Owls, a villainous faction first introduced by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. An Illuminerdi-style cult made up of Gotham City's elite, Batman had to root them out in order to save his home from their corrupt influence.

Reeves has said The Batman will focus on corruption in Gotham City, so it would make sense for the Court of Owls to be involved with that in some way moving forward.

Talking of villains, The Batman's makeup designer has taken to Instagram to confirm that, yes, that is Colin Farrell as "Oz" in the trailer. While a set photo appeared to confirm that we'll see an "Emperor Penguin" version of the classic villain in the movie, it seems Reeves is sticking to the comic books, covering Farrell in prosthetics and makeup to achieve that appearance.

Check out Mike Marino's comments below:

