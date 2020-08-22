THE BATMAN Trailer Officially Released; Matt Reeves Drops Plenty Of New Details At DC FanDome

After a leak a little earlier today, The Batman trailer has been officially released online, and you need to watch this one in HD! Director Matt Reeves, meanwhile, has shared plenty of new details...

"I'm Vengeance."

The first trailer for The Batman is finally here, and it certainly lives up to expectations. During the movie's DC FanDome panel, director and co-writer Matt Reeves dropped plenty of hints about what fans can expect, confirming that only around 25 - 30% of it was shot when filming was halted in March.

With that in mind, it's pretty amazing to think that we even have a trailer, and Reeves earlier explained that The Batman follows the Caped Crusader in his second year as he attempts to investigate a series of murders tied to the history of Gotham City and his family. However, at this point in his vigilante career, "He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place...he is not having any of the effect he wants to have yet."

Reeves confirmed that Selina Kyle is not Catwoman at this point, while "Oz" hates being called Penguin (Colin Farrell in this first look at the movie is completely unrecognisable). Even The Riddler is only just beginning to find his footing, and Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth also promises to be unlike anything we've seen on screen before now according to the filmmaker.

Chinatown and Taxi Driver were among Reeves' inspirations, and it definitely sounds like we can look forward to a whole new take on Batman. That's evident from this incredible trailer too:

