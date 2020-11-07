THE BATMAN TV Series Coming To HBO Max Will Reportedly Serve As A Prequel To The Movie

Yesterday, we learned that HBO Max is developing a spinoff for The Batman focusing on Gotham P.D., and some new details reveal that it will take place before the Caped Crusader arrives in the city...

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. is developing a spinoff series set in the world of The Batman. Currently being described as an adaptation of the Gotham Central comic books, not a huge amount about the series is known, though there are conflicting claims about whether Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader and Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon will appear.

Now, though, Variety's Justin Kroll has shed some light on plans for the TV show, saying, "No idea if [Pattinson] will make an appearance but what I have learned is that it be set before when The Batman is set and dive into how Gotham became corrupt and infested with criminals."

That makes it a prequel, and Warner Bros. could avoid having to enlist The Batman stars by having it potentially set decades before the events of the movie. Terrence Winter's involvement could suggest that it's a period piece as he was obviously the mastermind behind Boardwalk Empire.

The hope is that more details will be revealed at DC FanDome, but it's an intriguing concept, and not one which ends up being too similar to FOX's Gotham with any luck.

