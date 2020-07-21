THE BATMAN: Warner Bros. Sets Up Anonymous Hotline For Cast And Crew To Report COVID-19 Safety Breaches

In order to make sure that work can safely resume on The Batman , Warner Bros. is setting up an anonymous hotline for cast and crew to report any COVID-19 safety breaches when shooting is taking place...

Work on The Batman was halted in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it was recently reported that when filming does resume on Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation, it will be behind closed doors rather than on location. That's obviously a shame, but set designers and VFX artists can do wonders these days, so it probably won't hurt the movie too much.

Now, Deadline has shared some insight into how Warner Bros. is hoping to restart production, and the trade explains that when the likes of The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 do start shooting in the UK, a new system will be in place which allows cast and crew members to anonymously report breaches in safety protocols.

Basically, it's like an anonymous tip line, and means people can report any potential breaches without fearing reprisals. Specifics on how it will work haven't been revealed, but this, along with the various other COVID-19 safety protocols being put in place, should help ensure that The Batman can meet its planned October 2021 release date.

Right now, there are a steady number of COVID-19 cases in the UK, and they don't appear to be on the rise. As a result, it's easy enough to imagine work on the DC Comics movie being able to continue for the time being without the risk of the production being closed down for a second time.

As always, we'll keep you guys updated.