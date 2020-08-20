THE BATMAN Will Finally Resume Production This September After Work Was Halted Back In March

The Batman was forced to halt shooting in the United Kingdom back in March, but it's now been confirmed that work will resume next month as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson return to the United Kingdom...

Variety has confirmed that work on The Batman will resume in the United Kingdom next month. The plan is for the DC Comics adaptation to head to Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same place movies like Harry Potter and Justice League have called home in recent years.

Filming was halted back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but set construction began last month as Matt Reeves swaps real-life locations for those on a soundstage thanks to the virus.

The benefits of returning to the UK include the fact that, unlike Canada, U.S. production crews don't need to quarantine for fourteen days before working as film productions are deemed essential workers there. The Batman will have a presence at DC FanDome this Saturday, and the hope is that some footage will be shared given how much work was done before the lockdown.

While it's great news that The Batman can start shooting again, the delay resulted in Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation being pushed from next June to October. That's a minor delay in the grand scheme of things, and could be a fitting release date given those rumours about The Long Halloween.

That classic tale has reportedly served as inspiration, but more details on that could come our way this weekend. If nothing else, a Catwoman suit reveal would obviously be appreciated at this point.

We'll keep you updated!