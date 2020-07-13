THE BATMAN Will Reportedly Resume Shooting In September, But Don't Expect To See Any Set Photos

The Batman has already been delayed from next June to October, and while shooting is scheduled to resume soon, it will reportedly do so entirely behind closed doors. Find out more details after the jump!

Before COVID-19 started closing down film productions across the globe, we were treated to a fair few photos from the set of The Batman, including shots of the Caped Crusader racing into action on his Batcycle alongside Selina Kyle. Director Matt Reeves even shared official shots of the Batmobile in anticipation of The Dark Knight's ride being spotted driving around Edinburgh, Scotland.

Unfortunately, we never got to see those photos due to what's currently happening in the world, but we now have a positive update on when work will resume.

As you can see below, former Variety writer Kris Tapley has revealed that the plan is for shooting on the DC Comics adaptation to resume this September. Unfortunately, all locations have now been scrapped, and that means Gotham City is going to be build in a studio instead.

That's not the end of the world as Tim Burton created his Gotham City behind closed doors; however, the overall aesthetics of both Christopher Nolan's movies (which used Chicago) and Zack Snyder's (Detroit) were definitely enhanced with practical locations, and the Gothic feel of cities like London and Edinburgh certainly would have had the same impact on The Batman.

Still, it is what it is at this stage, and it's just a relief to think production can now safely resume...

