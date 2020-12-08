THE BATMAN Writer Mattson Tomlin Says COVID-19 Hasn't Led To Any Changes To The Screenplay

COVID-19 forced The Batman to stop shooting earlier this year, but writer Mattson Tomlin has now confirmed that the six-month break hasn't forced them to make any changes to the screenplay. Check it out!

Mattson Tomlin worked on the screenplay for The Batman alongside director Matt Reeves, and while production was halted earlier this year due to COVID-19, the writer has now confirmed that the hiatus hasn't led to any changes to the DC Comics movie.

Now, you might think some alterations would be inevitable, but it seems a move away from outdoor locations means they weren't necessary.

Bear in mind that cameras haven't actually been rolling for six months, while it's been confirmed that sets are being built to replace shoots which were set to take place in various parts of the United Kingdom. Still, with so much already filmed, that probably doesn't matter very much now.

"I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision," Tomlin told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

Tomlin was something of a surprise choice for The Batman as he doesn't have much in the way of blockbuster experience; however, he did pen the screenplay for Netflix's Project Power, and with that show set to debut this Friday, we'll soon find out how he handles superpowers!

For now, it's great to hear that this movie hasn't had to undergo any major changes, and while shooting hasn't resumed just yet (as far as we know), The Batman remains on track for its October 2021 release.