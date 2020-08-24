THE BATMAN's Gotham City Is Going To Look Unlike Anything We've Seen On The Big Screen Before

Talking during this weekend's DC FanDome, The Batman director Matt Reeves explained how he's bringing Gotham City to life in the reboot, and it sounds unlike anything we've seen on the big screen before...

Gotham City is obviously a huge part of the Batman mythos, and every filmmaker has had a different take on it. Now, all eyes are on director Matt Reeves to see what he brings to the table in The Batman, and it sounds like we can expect a unique take on that when the movie is released next October.

"The nature of what this place is and the history of it is critically important to our story," Reeves said during DC FanDome on Saturday "One of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story, especially the history of corruption in the city, was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out. I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to."

"The Burton one had very, very theatrical, beautiful, beautiful sets, and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins, and that was a particular thing and then parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. What we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

It was then that Reeves explained the benefit of shooting The Batman in the UK, and after explaining that it would be too obvious to use New York City's Times Square as Gotham Square (thereby meaning fans realise that the Big Apple is doubling for the fictional location).

"The idea is to go to Liverpool," the filmmaker said of the English city, "where there's all the foundation of the Gothic architecture, and then add all of the more modern structures in through CG, but in a way that when you see the movie, now that I've blown it, of course, I've told you what it is, but you'll be like, 'Hey! Where's that city? Where do they shoot?' and so, the aspect of Gotham and realizing it has been for me one of the great pleasures in getting to mount the movie."

Clearly, Reeves has some very interesting and exciting ideas for Gotham City, and the trailer pointed to him delivering a dark new take on the iconic comic book city. With shooting only around 30% of the way finished, it could be a while before we actually get to see what this version looks like.