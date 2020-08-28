THE BATMAN's Jeffrey Wright Says The Tone Of Matt Reeves' Film Is Captured In The DC FanDome Trailer

The Batman's Jeffrey Wright says Matt Reeves' Batman film is looking to bring back the mystery element of the Caped Crusader as fans around the world recover from that epic DC FanDome trailer.

Raise your hand if you've been fooled by an outstanding trailer for a comic book movie only to discover that you've been fooled on opening night as you realize what you're watching is a far cry from what was marketed. Well, Commissioner Gordon actor Jeffrey Wright says you don't have to worry about that with Matt Reeves' The Batman as the actor shared his excitement on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

When talking about the tone of The Batman, Wright says it's definitely a mystery, much like his hit sci-fi HBO drama, Westworld. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner also seemingly implied that his version of Commissioner Gordon will be something similar to Gary Oldman's rendition in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

"First of all the script, when I read the script I said to myself ‘yeah, this is on it’, said Wright. He went on to add, "Because as you described about Westworld, you know, this show is very much about mystery, Batman, the series. You go back to the original, it’s DC, it’s Detective Comics and the script is really beholden to that, beholden to this idea of Batman is the world’s greatest detective. I think, as Gary Oldman once described, you know Gordon is something of a Watson to him. The script honors that and also sets a tone that’s very clear and a tone that’s been captured in that trailer."

Wright then gushed about the Batmobile, calling it a crazy, hyper-modified muscle car that serves as a grounding element for the film. "And I think one of the aspects of the script that I was really stoked about was the Batmobile, the way it was described, began Wright before adding, "It was described as this kind of retro, hyper-modified muscle car, that’s just the craziest coolest thing you’d ever seen. And when I read that I said ‘aha, yes.’ Because what it’s trying to achieve and what it does achieve is to create an accessibility for our Gotham, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time it’s still fantastical, it’s still tweaked."

h/t to Heroic Hollywood for the transcription.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “The Batman,” with director Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” films) at the helm and with Robert Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time”) starring as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne.



Also in the star-studded ensemble as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Black Mass”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) as Oswald Cobblepot.



“The Batman” was written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig.



Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. “The Batman” is set to open in theaters October 1, 2021 in select 3D and 2D and IMAX theaters and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.