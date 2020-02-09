THE DARK KNIGHT Director Christopher Nolan Weighs In On TENET's Robert Pattinson Starring In THE BATMAN

Tenet has divided many moviegoers, but Christopher Nolan's work on The Dark Knight Trilogy was unforgettable, and he's now shared his thoughts on Robert Pattinson suited up as the new Caped Crusader...

Christopher Nolan took charge of Batman across three movies in his critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale. While his time in the DC Universe ended back in 2012, it's somewhat ironic that Robert Pattinson landed the title role in Matt Reeves' The Batman while he was shooting Nolan's latest film, Tenet.

While previous comments from Nolan and Pattinson have pointed to them not really talking much about the DC Comics character while shooting the sci-fi blockbuster, the filmmaker has now shared his thoughts on what it's been like to see the actor become the new Batman.

"Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to," Nolan said. "And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman."

As for how Nolan himself feels about a new iteration of the character being brought to the big screen, he explained: "One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before Batman Begins, is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation," he recalls. "Each generation creates its own version. That's what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way."

That's certainly true, and following the release of The Batman, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne in The Flash. That means there will be three versions of the character on the big screen, and at least one on the small courtesy of Titans.

Are you excited to see "Battinson" in action?