Warner Bros. Will Reveal New Footage From Upcoming Movies During INCEPTION Re-Release

Warner Bros. recently delayed Tenet and put Inception in its place to mark the movie's ten year anniversary. However, that will reportedly include a look ahead at the studio's impressive slate...

Tenet has been pushed back to the end of July, and that means the first major movie to play in theaters will be Mulan the week before. However, Warner Bros. isn't leaving that July 17th slot completely empty as they've randomly decided to re-release Inception to...mark the film's tenth anniversary?!

"Warner Bros. Pictures is partnering with exhibitors to invite audiences around the world to celebrate the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed box office sensation Inception on July 17," reads the press release issued by the studio.

"This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan's highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31." The statement concludes by teasing, "Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.' upcoming slate."

Seeing as Comic-Con was obviously set to take place around the same time in July, the studio is bound to have at least some footage from upcoming DC Comics movies, and speculation is running rampant online that we could get a first look at both The Batman and The Suicide Squad here.

Footage from Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs. Kong is also a given, and it could be that they're more likely to receive promotional pushes here than any 2021 releases.

Which movies would you like to see receive the spotlight when Inception returns to theaters?