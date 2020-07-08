BATMAN BEGINS And THE DARK KNIGHT Are The Latest Movies Set To Leave HBO Max For Peacock

There's more bad news for HBO Max subscribers as following the news that the Harry Potter movies are being moved to Peacock, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are now set to join them later this year...

Back in 2016, network and cable television executives had no plans for their own streaming services, but that's all changed in the past year or two. What's so important about 2016? Well, it was then that Warner Bros. signed a lucrative $250 million deal with NBCUniversal to give them exclusive TV rights to a number of movies, including the entire Harry Potter franchise.

The Boy Wizard's eight adventures won't be alone in moving from HBO Max to NBCUniversal's Peacock, however, as The Verge reports that Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will join them at some point in the next six months.

This is a huge blow to WarnerMedia's new platform as The Dark Knight Trilogy has been a huge draw to DC Comics fans, and while a lot of original content is coming to HBO Max, it's definitely going to hurt for important titles like these to be missing from the back catalogue.

Other major movies coming to Peacock over the next six months include The Big Lebowski, Catwoman, Dawn of the Dead, Beetlejuice, and the Bourne trilogy. That certainly gives subscribers a fair few reasons to sign up for this service, but with franchises split across multiple platforms, it's getting harder and harder to decide which is most worth paying for.

Even the U.S. version of Disney+ was missing some Marvel titles to begin with, but that's started to change, so that's probably still your best bet for finding (almost) everything in one place.