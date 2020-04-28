TDKR Star Anne Hathaway Recalls Reading For Catwoman While Thinking She Was Up For Harley Quinn

Anne Hathaway has previously mentioned that she believed she was auditioning for a different role when she read for Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises , & she's now revealed that it was indeed Harley Quinn.

While being interviewed about playing Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises a few years back, Anne Hathaway mentioned that she actually thought she was reading for a different character when she first met the director about a potential part in the film.

Though she didn't specify at the time, her comments seemed to suggest that it might be Harley Quinn, and the actress has now confirmed as much while telling an amusing anecdote about switching character mid-meeting once she realized her mistake.

“I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful but mad-tailoring top with stripes going everywhere,” Hathaway told The BBC. “And I wore these flat Joker-ey looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles.” She continued, “About an hour into the meeting he said, ‘Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.’ And I was like, ‘Shifting into a different gear. Now ok, we’re slinky. We’re slinky. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We’re slinky.’”

Hathaway doesn't reveal what led her to believe she was up for Harley, but she obviously made a good impression despite the mix-up because she went on to play Selina Kyle to great acclaim.

Of course, Margot Robbie eventually wound up taking on the role of HQ in Suicide Squad, but one can't help but wonder what Hathaway's take on the unhinged antihero would look like.