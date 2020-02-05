Will Arnett's LEGO BATMAN Returns For A Message To Kids About Covid-19

LEGO Batman may have left theaters a while ago, but in light of the recent epidemic two of the movie's stars return to give a message to younger audiences.

With the recent outbreak of Covid-19 keeping people across the world at home and stopping most of production across Hollywood, one of the most significant affects of the outbreak has been how children have been kept at home.

In light of this, LEGO has decided to release a video featuring LEGO Batman, reprised by Will Arnett from his previous appearances in The LEGO Movie, it's sequel, and the spinoff LEGO Batman movie. The clip also features the return of Ralph Fiennes as the voice of Alfred, as they talk about the recent outbreak of Covid-19.

LEGO Batman has an important message for all you Batfans on how you too can be a super hero! 🌟

Thanks @arnettwill Ralph Fiennes and @pistudios for your support 🤗 #ConnectedTogether @DCBatman pic.twitter.com/iSOW94c2n7 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 2, 2020

Animation for the segment was provided by animation studio Pure Imagination, who have worked on a number of LEGO-based animation projects in the past. While many live-action productions have shut down due to the outbreak, many animated projects have continued production remotely, which would likely include potential future LEGO movies, which would now be developed by Universal after the companies original deal with Warner Bros expired earlier this year.

The release of some animated projects, such as Universal's Trolls World Tour, has even sparked outrage within Hollywood, with AMC Theaters threatening a (likely farcical) boycott of Universal's future releases.