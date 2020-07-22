BATMAN V SUPERMAN: Ben Affleck's Stunt Double Explains Why He Was Excited To Use Guns As Batman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came under fire (no pun intended) from many fans for Batman's use of firearms, and stunt double Richard Cetrone has addressed what it was like to film those scenes!

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was controversial for a lot of reasons, though it was the Dark Knight's use of firearms which proved to be problematic for most fans. Veteran stuntman Richard Cetrone doubled for Ben Affleck in the Zack Snyder's 2016 film, and he's now opened up about what that meant to him in an interview with the Batman v Superman: By the Minute podcast.

While comic book fans remain divided over Batman gunning down criminals both in Knightmare and the epic warehouse scene, for Cetrone, it just proved to be particularly enjoyable stunt work.

In Knightmare, he was armed with both a handheld pistol and automatic rifle, mowing down men who had joined Superman's army. "I knew that we were going to incorporate the guns and not so much for the shooting aspect of the guns, but I knew that we were going to incorporate the guns in strikes," the stuntman explained.

"That seemed like that could be a lot of fun for me because I had guns in each hand, and I could incorporate them into the fights and go back to shooting and go back to fighting because the guys are coming at you in all directions." He did, however, acknowledge how different it is to see a Batman using those weapons. "You have Batman walking around carrying guns, he's got a primary he's carrying on a sling, and he's got a secondary he's carrying on his hip, you never see that."

In Matt Reeves's The Batman, it appears Bruce Wayne wears the gun that killed his parents on his chest, so something tells us that he probably won't go anywhere near a single firearm in that adventure.

