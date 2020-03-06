BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Costume Designer Actually Came Up With NASA's New Spacesuits

Ironhead Studios' Jose Fernandez worked on both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War , and his latest project involved designing NASA's new spacesuits! Check it out...

When the astronauts on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 jetted off to the International Space Station, it was hard to ignore the fact that their spacesuits looked like something out of a movie.

Well, there may be a very good reason for that, as the suits were designed by Ironhead Studios' Jose Fenandez. He's worked on a number of big budget blockbusters, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War, The costume designer is also responsible for creating Thor and Loki's helmets and Spidey's mask in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fernandez admitted in an interview with Forbes that when he was approached by SpaceX, he was under the impression that it was another Hollywood blockbuster he was working on.

"I didn't know what SpaceX was, and I thought it was a film," he says. "[Musk] kept saying, 'Anyone looks better in a tux, no matter what size or shape they are,' and when people put this space suit on, he wants them to look better than they did without it, like a tux. You look heroic in it."

The launch was a success, and is likely to be a big push forward for the United States in once again exploring outer space. Spacecraft commander Douglas Hurley and joint-operations commander Robert Behnken were the first to don these spacesuits during that May 30th launch.

