BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Director Shares A New Shot Of The Dark Knight And An Inspiring Message

Yesterday was "Batman Day," and to mark the occasion, Justice League director Zack Snyder shared a new shot of Ben Affleck's armoured Dark Knight from 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ...

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received something of a mixed response from fans, but it was impossible for even its biggest detractors not to get on board with Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader.

Watching him battle the Man of Steel proved to be a lot of fun, and comic book fans everywhere appreciated seeing the armour from Frank Miller's iconic The Dark Knight Returns brought to the big screen. It looked terrific in action, and Affleck definitely managed to pull it off in a live-action setting.

To celebrate "Batman Day" yesterday, filmmaker Zack Snyder shared an awesome new behind the scenes shot of the Caped Crusader from his DC "SnyderVerse," and it's a truly beautiful shot.

"Batman is all of us," the director said. "[He] is our rage at injustice...he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit...he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world."

Those are the words of someone who clearly gets Batman!

