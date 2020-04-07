BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Theatrical Cut Replaced With "Ultimate Edition" On HBO Max

There's good news if you subscribe to HBO Max as the streaming service has replaced the theatrical version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Zack Snyder's "Ultimate Edition" of the DC movie...

HBO Max has come under fire from all different directions since launching due to a lack of 4K content and a much shorter than expected list of DC Comics movies. Things are looking up, though, as the theatrical version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has now been swapped out for Zack Snyder's arguably superior three-hour "Ultimate Edition."

"The full 3-hour Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Put that long weekend to good use," reads an Instagram post shared by the streaming service. In related news, all four Christopher Reeve Superman movies have also been added (along with 2006's Superman Returns starring Brandon Routh).

The "Ultimate Edition" of Batman v Superman includes an additional 30 minutes of footage, including a cameo from Steppenwolf, a longer opening sequence, and more of a focus on Clark Kent's investigation of Batman. It's well worth watching if you haven't already seen it, and this is bound to generate some interest in HBO Max from fans who haven't.

Check out the Instagram post below:

